The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, said that America and Europe “want to drive a wedge into the friendship between Russia and China.”

Source: Profimedia

The West is trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China by talking about unequal relations and Moscow’s dependence on Beijing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview this morning, Index reports. Lavrov told the Russian portal Argumenti i fakti that claims about unequal relations between Moscow and Beijing have been “generally exaggerated by enemy countries” for a long time. “We see this as an attempt to cast a shadow over our successes, to drive a wedge into the friendship between Moscow and Beijing,” he added.

“Of course we have a sense of community”

The head of Russian diplomacy said that the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a “strategic partnership” between Moscow and Beijing outside the “exclusive bilateral context”.“Of course we have a sense of community and a willingness to stand side by side in defense of the fundamental interests of each of usLavrov said for Argumente and Fakat. China and Russia signed an agreement on an “unlimited” partnership in early 2022, just a few weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

“The EU has lost Russia, Moscow will act harshly”

Lavrov also said that the EU’s hostile attitude towards Moscow means that it has “lost” Russia, while Moscow intends to deal harshly with the EU if necessary. In response to hostile steps, we will act harshly if necessary based on Russia’s national interests and principles reciprocity accepted in diplomatic practice,” said Lavrov.

