Lavrov: West becomes direct participant in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Lavrov: West becomes direct participant in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Lavrov: West becomes direct participant in Russia-Ukraine conflict

On the 22nd local time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a speech at the United Nations Security Council that in order to weaken Russia, Western countries continue to send weapons to Ukraine, making Western countries a party to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is actually a conflict between Russia and the “Western collective”.

Lavrov said that the obvious purpose of those Western countries that provided Ukraine with weapons and military equipment and trained the Ukrainian army was to divide and weaken Russia, even if doing so would prolong the conflict and cause casualties and losses. Lavrov said that this policy means that these Western countries have been directly involved in the conflict and become a party to the conflict.

After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United States and other Western countries have provided Ukraine with a variety of weapons. Reports indicate that total U.S. commitments to Ukraine in military support since January 2021 have exceeded $15.2 billion. Russia believes that in order to maintain its hegemony, the United States is stirring up tensions around the world. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said in early September that the deepening involvement of the United States in the situation in Ukraine is a dangerous trend. In fact, the United States can almost be called a party to the conflict, and its responsibility should rest entirely with the United States. bear.

