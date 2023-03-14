The draft Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code, which was the subject of much discussion in the domestic public in the past few days, is now on the agenda of the NSRS.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

The National Assembly of the Republika Srpska will consider today the proposal of the work program of the parliament for this year, Draft Law on Amendments to the Criminal Codeas well as proposals for decisions on the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Srpska and on the selection of ministers in the Government.

At the regular session, MPs will consider the election of the vice-president of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska.

The session will also consider the draft law on a special register of persons legally convicted of the criminal offense of sexual abuse and exploitation of children, the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska announced.

According to the urgent procedure, the deputies will consider the Draft Law on Amendments to the Law on the Development and Employment Fund of the Republic of Srpska, the Draft Law on the town of Prnjavor, and Proposal of the Law on Amendments to the Law on the Territorial Organization of the Republic of Srpska.

The agenda of the session also includes the Draft Law on Amendments to the Law on Execution of Criminal and Misdemeanor Sanctions of the Republic of Srpska, and the consolidated report on the execution of the budget of the Republic of Srpska for the first six months of 2022.

The National Assembly will consider the report on the work of the Regulatory Commission for Energy of the Republic of Srpska for 2021, as well as the budget proposal of the Regulatory Commission for Energy of the Republic of Srpska for this year, as well as special report of the Ombudsperson for Children – the right of a child who is in a state of social need to be placed in an institution.

Also on the agenda is information on the obligations for BiH and the Republika Srpska arising from the EU accession process with an overview of the measures and activities implemented during the past year.

As the first item on the agenda, parliamentary questions and answers “Current Hour” will be discussed.

The session is scheduled for 10 o’clock.

(Srna)