Lawyer Irina Borović defends the father of the suspected boy in Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school Info

Lawyer Irena Borović made a statement to the media after the hearing of the father of the boy who shot at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school.

Izvor: Amir Hamzagic/ATAImages

The father of the boy who is suspected of having carried out the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school on May 3, in which he killed nine people and wounded eight, was questioned at the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade today. The minor’s father was questioned on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of “Serious crimes against general security” from Article 288, paragraph 2, in connection with Article 278, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. After several hours of hearing in which the father denied guilt, he was ordered to be held in custody for 30 days. Now his lawyer Irina Borović spoke to the media and stated that the suspect kept the weapon according to the prescribed regulations.

First of all, she expressed her condolences to all the families of the victims. “On behalf of the Kecmanović family, I want to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to all the families of the victims in this truly tragic and terrible event. That is the first and I think the most important thing I have to say at this moment,” she said.

“What I can say is that absolutely in accordance with all regulations, he kept the weapon, the ammunition that was found, and he has permits for all of that, he is a member of a sports association, so these are things that are completely indisputable, the police were also on the scene. Unfortunately, because due to the severity of later events, the procedure was initiated against him, but I note that everything was in completely legal possession, secured, locked, additionally secured in codes compared to what the law prescribes, but somewhere we are aware of the matter and that the procedure must be carried out.” she began.

“The motion to order custody was submitted, it took a long time because the situation is extremely delicate. The father has learned for the first time now about the full scale of this event, so I would like not to comment from this moment on, simply for some personal reasons of the family and the family victims,” ​​she pointed out.

“I would like to ask the media to treat the whole situation more carefully, to the families of the victims, as well as to the family of the unfortunate boy who unfortunately did all this,” added Irina Borović.