Layers of Fear (Xbox Series X | S Digital)

It is 1955: a new black writer manages to win, with a horror story, the literary competition organized by a local newspaper, arousing many protests due to the color of her skin. The prize was a contract for the publication of several novels and a stay in a disused lighthouse in which to find the right concentration and inspiration for her stories. At the beginning of Layers of Fear we therefore find ourselves in the role of the unnamed writer, who after having explored the disturbing house at the foot of the lighthouse, having managed to start the generator to turn on the current and having made a disturbing discovery in a closet, gets to work on the machine to write about his first work: the story of the painter, in which we are immersed in the first person.

If you played the first Layers of Fear of 2016, you know very well the story of the cursed painter told in that game, and it is precisely the one we find ourselves here, after the writer begins her novel. Layers of Fear is in fact a collection of the two titles in the series, Layers of Fear e Layers of Fear 2, with the unpublished events of the writer to act as the glue between one story and another. But that’s not all: the game also includes the DLC from the first game, Inheritancewhich tells us the story of the painter’s daughter who, once an adult, returns to the family home to discover further secrets related to her childhood and the death of her parents, and the completely unpublished chapter “The Final Note“, which this time puts us in the role of the painter’s wife, the musician (all the characters in the first game have no name, and in the documents and newspaper clippings that mention them, the names always appear crossed out).

If you have never played the titles in the series, however, it is good to take a step back to understand what kind of game we are facing. Layers of Fear is what we would commonly call a walking simulator, a first-person thriller adventure strongly based on the story and in which a large part of our actions consist of moving (even rather slowly, in the first game); the narration takes place through a myriad of newspaper clippings, letters and notes that we find scattered throughout the game environments, through which we are able to gradually reconstruct the history of all the characters. But this does not mean that there is no interaction or tension: the game offers us a series of simple puzzles, which become more complex in LoF 2, and, in the painter’s story, also sequences in which we have to escape from a dark presence by temporarily stopping it with the light of a torch.



The first Layers of Fear immerses us in the crazy psychic journey of an American painter of the 1920s who, after losing his wife, tries to reconstruct her memory in a painting that will represent his great work, the great work of his life; in this story we see him retracing all the stages of the creation of his painting, looking for decidedly unusual and disturbing ingredients and tools to use in completing the work. The story is set entirely in his house, whose rooms and walls, however, continuously change shape to represent the madness and altered perception of the protagonist, thus taking us on a crazy journey as we discover all the details of his story and the relationship with his wife and the little daughter. Details that we then delve into Inheritance e The Final Notethe two short additional contents (the second of which is unpublished) which see us respectively impersonating the painter’s adult daughter and wife, characterized by the same atmospheres, mechanics and settings, even if we find the house profoundly changed due to the different mental perception of the characters and the passage of time, in the case of the daughter.

Layers of Fear 2 instead he tells us about James and Lily, actors and brother and sister, one of whom died in the past on a ship and the other returns years later (around 1940) on the same ship, summoned by a mysterious director to make a movie. The game does not reveal which of the two characters we are playing, but through the mechanism of notes and newspaper clippings we will gradually be able to reconstruct the entire story and understand which of the two had died on the ship years earlier. Here too the gameplay is characterized by strong notes of madness, with the protagonist “moving away” from the environment of the ship through nightmares and hallucinations that also take him to very different eras and settings that have nothing to do with the vessel, such as caves and urban areas. From a gameplay point of view it is undoubtedly a more varied title than the first, with a greater emphasis on dangers and sections of escape from dangers, but it is also the least successful due to a certain underlying repetitiveness that sees us revisit often the same settings.



The different stories and additional content also have multiple endings: how to reconcile this in the context of a single game that encompasses everything in the writer’s story? Simply allowing us to replay the individual chapters of each game through a special menu on the main screen, thus allowing us to access the different endings.

Beyond the content operation that combines stories already seen with short unpublished contents, however, the aspect for which it stands out most Layers of Fear is the technical one: the Bloober Team guys have brought everything to Unreal Engine 5, adapting all the game environments to the powerful Epic Games engine, thus giving everything a much more realistic and often amazing rendering. Support for ray tracing for reflective surfaces has also been added, but only in the Quality mode with “target” (we’ll come back to the reason for the quotes below) at 30 fps, which also offers a 4K image and improved lighting, while the Performance mode focuses on the stable 60 fps but at 1440p.

Completing the game with all five stories (including the Writer), will take you at least a dozen hours, or even more if you go in search of all the collectibles present; then there remains the possibility of replaying the individual chapters to unlock the different endings of each story, and this will take you away further time. If you love this type of experience, longevity won’t be a problem. Furthermore, as with the original titles, the game remains dubbed in English with texts and subtitles in Italian.

Amore

Crazy environments

– The main advantage of Layers of Fear they are undoubtedly the settings conceived by the developers, which start from very normal environments such as a house or a ship and then immerse us in a whirlwind of madness between rooms that change geometry, sudden appearances and real dreamlike journeys. It is a real immersion into the madness of the human mind, and there is no doubt that it has succeeded very well.

Distressing atmospheres

– But the settings wouldn’t be so convincing if they weren’t associated with excellent management of the atmosphere: lighting, music (headphones recommended, of course) and ambient noises all contribute to increasing the sense of anxiety and anguish as we explore the environments of the game. Although this turns out to be more true in the painter’s story than in the one that takes place on the ship.

Graphic realization

– An applause undoubtedly goes to the work done by Bloober Team in the graphic modernization of the game: the transition from the old Unity engine to the new Unreal Engine 5 is absolutely evident, with a photorealistic rendering of materials, dynamic and volumetric lighting everywhere and with a greater level of detail on all objects thanks also to a manual work of enrichment and remodeling carried out by the developers. If the atmospheres of the game work so well, it is largely thanks to the excellent graphics rendering of the game.

Lots of content

– The Polish studio has not only offered us a remastered version of the original games, but also new content has been added in the form of the story of the Writer, which serves as a glue for the entire game, and the story of the writer’s wife. This adds more hours of gameplay making the title easily exceed 12 hours, not counting the re-playing of specific chapters to unlock the different endings. The developers have also added some gameplay mechanics absent in the original titles, such as the use of the torch to get rid of the presence that chases us in the first game: certainly a welcome change. For a game of this type, that’s an enviable amount of content.

I hate it

Quality mode almost unusable

– Even if we are talking about a very slow-paced title and not an action game, I found the 30 fps Quality mode to have rather disappointing performance: the impression is that the frame rate always remains well below 30 fps, which is difficult to digest (and personally I’m not a fan of 60 fps at all costs: for example, I preferred to play SW Jedi Survivor at 30 instead of 60). The Performance mode at 60 fps instead offers us a constant fluidity and the graphic differences did not seem relevant to me (the lack of some reflections in ray tracing does not change much in the game), thus making it an obligatory choice.

Few improvements to the original formula

– Even if the developers have tried to improve the experience of the two games by adding more interactive sections, the feeling of slightly dated and above all not very cohesive titles still remains. The LoF 2, above all, maintains its repetitive mechanics that make it inferior to the first from the point of view of the experience, even if it is more varied from the point of view of the setting. A greater work of harmonization of the two titles would certainly have been welcome.

Let’s sum up

Layers of Fear it is an excellent repackaging of the original games, which thanks to the new engine make a notable graphic leap which also benefits the atmosphere and the level of immersion in the settings. We find, expanded with new content, distressing stories and settings that seem to spring from the mind of a madman, with gameplay that still remains anchored to the stylistic features of purely narrative adventures. Even if we don’t find major structural improvements and there are some performance problems for those who want to enjoy it with RT active, it remains a title that is definitely recommended for lovers of the genre.