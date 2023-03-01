A story from Cambodia demonstrates the effectiveness of the university scholarships that the PIME Foundation promotes all over the world: a support that changes the lives of many young people

Lay is a 25-year-old boy from Lake 94, one of the poorest areas of Ampau Prey, a town in southeastern Cambodia just 20 km from the capital Phnom Penh.

Lake 94 is a periphery of the world where no type of service arrives: no water, electricity, sewage, roads, schools or pagodas; simply nothing, apart from 150 families that life’s most violent waves have thrown there.

When Lay meets the PIME missionaries for the first time, he is just over 16 years old, he is not yet a Christian, but he is learning about Jesus through his small community.

In those years, Father Mario Ghezzi, now president of the PIME Foundation and then a missionary and parish priest in Cambodia, inherited the work begun by Father Toni Vendramin, who together with New Humanity International, an NGO linked to PIME, supported young people and families residing at Lake 94; and students at the House of Hope children’s and youth education and shelter center.

It is precisely in that period that Lay gets to know the Christian reality, the PIME missionaries and begins to believe that something can change in his life. And it is.

Shortly thereafter, the boy finally manages to leave Lake 94 where he had lived until then. He leaves behind that place of poverty and misery and is “adopted”, together with 30 other boys, by Thary, a 50-year-old Cambodian of Chinese origin residing in the Ampau Prey mission. Guests welcomed into the House of Hope center have their first community experience. They attend school and lessons every day, with the support of Thary, the PIME missionaries and the whole community.

Lay begins a new life made up of daily commitment, personal care, cleanliness of the places where he lives, interpersonal relationships to manage and cultivate, serious and constant study and a slow and gradual knowledge of the Christian life.

At one point he discovers that he has vision problems but he doesn’t dare tell Thary because he is already getting a lot from her. She decides to keep quiet and save $5 to buy a pair of glasses. She spends a few months and the fateful figure is reached. She sets off on her bicycle and pedals under the Cambodian sun for 20 kilometers to reach the city of Ta Khmau where the first available optician is located.

He comes in and asks the cost of a pair of glasses, the cheapest of course. The optician’s answer sounds like an insurmountable defeat: “Seven dollars, unless you buy nothing!”. Disconsolate he goes out, looks around and sees a poor man sitting and hungry. He doesn’t think about the little defeat he has just received: he puts his hands in his pockets, takes out the 5 dollars and gives it to the poor man.

The ophthalmologist sees the scene and is struck by it; he calls Lay back to the shop and gives him a pair of glasses. This is how the logic of Providence and the Resurrection works.

This is a simple Easter that flourished in this boy’s gesture of gratuitousness, God then thought of how to reward him. The witness that God asks of us has the strength of this disarming simplicity.

Today Lay has overcome all obstacles and, having finished his high school studies, he was able to enroll in university thanks to a university scholarship offered by the Italian supporters of the PIME Foundation. You have started the International Relations course at the Cambodian Mekong University in Phnom Penh, you have already completed the third year of studies and next year, having completed the courses, you will finally be able to obtain your hard-earned degree.

After the departure of Father Mario in 2018, Lay was followed and accompanied by Father Giovanni Tulino, a PIME missionary in Cambodia since 2014. Father Giovanni tells us today of Lay as “a golden boy, who has a great desire to study , he helps me and is involved in the parish».

In many countries where PIME operates, universities are present only in the largest cities and receiving academic training involves huge sacrifices on the part of young people and their families, due to the high costs of tuition fees and the cost of food and lodging to live on away from your home.

For this reason, the missionaries identify, personally supervise and support the professional and university training of particularly needy and deserving boys and girls, who otherwise would not have the possibility of accessing higher education. Lay’s story is just one of many that we have heard and taken to heart. Without the intervention of PIME missionaries, who dedicate their entire lives to the communities in which they operate, Lay’s future would have been uncertain and with little chance of redemption.

Every year, thanks to the support of supporters and friends like you, the Pime Foundation helps dozens of boys and girls around the world who are willing and eager to study and have a better future.

But there are many more young people who need our support.

