PARIS – Marc Lazar, professor emeritus at Sciences Po and president of the Luiss School of Government, the Parisien titled a few days ago: “The shadow of Mussolini on the election”. Agree?

«Meloni was a fascist when she was young, she is part of her political formation, she chose to keep the Flame in the symbol of the party and claims it, there are nostalgics of fascism both in the cadres of Fdi and in the base of her electorate.