Lazar Prodanović Municipal Assembly of Bratunac address | Info

Mayor of the municipality of Bratunac Lazar Prodanović (SNSD), who condemned the behavior and attitude of the members of the parliamentary majority towards their duties as councilors, but also towards the residents of the municipality. Prodanović made serious accusations of crime against numerous politicians, especially from the SNSD.

Prodanović said that he regrets running for the post of mayor of this municipality, stressing that councilors are only engaged in “brokering, conditioning and satisfying personal or friendly interests, and obstructing all initiatives of general interest for this local community and its citizens.”

“Every day councilors come to me with requests for… by solving some personal, friendly or party interests, and since assuming this duty, no one has come to discuss any initiative, idea and need of general interest for the citizens of this area, which is unfortunate. Such a relationship leads to a lack of perspective, and that is why there is a constantly present trend of moving away from Bratunac.” says Prodanović.

Prodanović assessed that failure to approve the budget rebalancing will lead to blocking the work of the Municipal Administration and the impossibility of fulfilling financial obligations.

He says he emphasizes that this especially applies to young and professional people who cannot get a chance because of, as he said, nepotism, personal and party brokering by councilors and their environment.

