The young footballer Lazar Samardžić from Udinese has officially announced that he has changed his sports citizenship and that he will play for Serbia instead of Germany.

Izvor: MN Press/Instagram/lakisamar10/Screenshot

Serbia fought for a long time Lazar Samardžić and in the end she won. Regardless of the fact that Samardžić was born in Berlin and went through all the younger categories of the German national team, in the end he chose to play for the “eagles” and is now on the list of coach Dragan Stojković at the start of the new qualification cycle against Lithuania (March 24) and Montenegro Gore (March 27). With new teammates he did his first training session on Monday, and while we wait for him to speak for the first time about his choice – he announced on Instagram.

In the letter, he said goodbye to Germany, for which he even 28 appearances and nine goals from U16 to U21 selectionbut now it is time for him to write history with the representation of the country from which he “draws” his origin.

“For the last few weeks, I have been dealing with a question that is very important to me because of my sports future. After numerous conversations with my family, friends, and especially coach Dragan Stojković, I have decided to play for Serbia, and thus my parents’ homeland. My family and I are extremely proud of the invitation, which is also a reward for my achievements so far”“Laki” wrote in a message on Instagram.

“My goal is to go to the European Championship in 2024. I was shown what the future of the national team will look like and I was told that I can immediately play an important role. I am ready to give my best and I can’t wait to be on the field for the first time with the team. It was always an honor to be part of the young team of Germany and thank you for your time. Big thanks and respect especially to Antonio di Salvo for the trust and of course I will always be with these guys”Samardžić explained and ended his address with more than strong words: “Now is the time to make a big dream come true – Mother, Serbia is calling!”.

We hope that Samardžić will have a good representative career in the Serbian jersey, but also that he will not be the last “guest worker” whom FSS convinced to wear the jersey of “Orlov”. Coach Dragan Stojković is at a press conference ahead of the match with Lithuania pointed out that Stefan Bajčetić is also being consideredthat is, that it is on the list of potential players and one mysterious name.