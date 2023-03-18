Home World Lazar Samardžić assist for Udinese against Milan | Sport
Watch Lazar Samardžić’s great move before Udinese’s goal against Milan.

Izvor: Profimedia/Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News

The new Serbian national team member Lazar Samardžić was on coach Dragan Stojković’s shortened list for the upcoming obligations of the “Eagles” in the qualifications for the European Championship 2024, and two days before the meeting in Stara Pazova, he showed that we did not “grab” the Germans for him for no reason. In Udinese’s 3:1 win over MilanLazar Samardžić left a great impression again and is one of the most deserving of the great victory over the Champions League quarter-finalist.

Samardžić spent 73 minutes on the field, and directly participated in Roberto Pereira’s goal at the very start of the match. The Argentinian scored after eight minutes of football at the “Dacia Arena” for the black and whites to take the lead, but Lazar Samardžić had previously prepared everything and it’s a shame that he didn’t finish the action himself.

The young representative of Serbia won the ball in the middle of the field, then dragged it to the penalty area of ​​Milan, managed to deceive the rival, and just when it seemed that he would lose control – Pereira ran at it and beat Manjano. It’s an understatement to say that the stands exploded at that moment, but it turned out that they would do it twice more until the end of the game, in which they got three points and rejoined the fight for a place that leads to Europe, at least to the Conference League which is seven points away.

See also  Ukraine crisis: Turkey cautiously condemns Russian invasion, calls for talks

Interestingly, Udinese “spoilt” the celebratory evening of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who in the fourth minute of stoppage time scored from the penalty spot and became the oldest scorer in the history of Serie A (41 years and five months), as Beto and Eizibue brought victory to Udinese.

