An away victory for Lazio to secure second place and a large ten-point advantage over teams that are currently not in the zone that guarantees the Champions League.

Source: EPA/FABIO FAGIOLINI/ANSA

Lazio was eliminated from Europe and focused all its efforts on the domestic championship, which is also felt in their Serie A matches.

Maurizio Sarri’s team won the fourth championship, i.e. the seventh in the last eight matches, thus consolidating itself in the second position and, more importantly, gaining a huge ten-point lead over Inter, i.e. the first team that is outside the zone that guarantees the Champions League.

The “sky blues” did not excel tonight in the visit to Specia, but, much more difficult than the 3:0 result shows, they got the complete spoils.

Specija had the dominance for half an hour, did not succeed in supremacy to crown a goal and the penalty arrived. A quick counterattack by the guests ended with a somewhat dubious foul for the harshest penalty, a Ciro Immobili he was infallible from the penalty spot and brought the “sky blues” into the lead.

A similar picture on the field was seen below. The home team went furiously towards an equaliser, had possession and the game, and then a quick counterattack followed, which turned it into 0:2 Felipe Anderson.

Ampadu grew into a real tragedian, because, after a hidden penalty, he earned a second yellow or red card in the 84th minute, and just three minutes later the visitors punished the home team once again. It was a situation mirrored in the previous goals, Spezia attacked again, and the Romans’ counterattack in the final 0:3 converted Marcos Antonio.

He played all 90 minutes for Lazio Sergej Milinković-Savic, who had one good shot at the end of the first part, and then another one from distance in the middle of the second half, but he was not lucky enough to be among the scorers.

There are still eight rounds left until the end of the season, but if the Roman team continues with these games, there will be no winter for them and the goal will be fulfilled. On the other hand, Specija, which is still close to the danger zone, has much more to worry about. She also had a very difficult schedule, especially at home, so she achieved only one triumph in 12 previous matches for points.

SERIES A – ROUND 30:

Cremonese – Empoli 1:0 (1:0)

/Desers 4/

Spice – Lazio 0:3 (0:1)

/Imobile 35 pen, Felipe Anderson 52, Markos Antonio 89/

Saturday:

Bologna – Milan (15.00)

Naples – Verona (18.00)

Inter – Monca (20.45)

Sunday:

Leće – Sampdoria (12:30 p.m.)

Turin – Salernitana (3.00 pm)

Sassuolo – Juventus (18.00)

Rome – Udinese (20.45)

Monday:

Fiorentina – Atalanta (20.45)