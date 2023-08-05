Lazio brought in a replacement for Sergej Milinković Savić | Sports

Daichi Kamada is the new football player of Lazio.

Lazio found a replacement for Sergej Milinković-Savić. Daichi Kamada (26) will wear the jersey of the Rome club instead of the Serbian representative. He signed a contract until June 2025, with the possibility of extending the cooperation for another year. He arrived as a free agent, after his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expired.

The Japanese soccer player celebrated his 27th birthday just today, August 5, and in a way he gave himself a present. He started his career in his homeland in the team of Sagan Tosu, and there he was noticed by the scouts of the club from Germany. They brought him in 2017 for 2.5 million euros and scored 20 goals in 127 matches. He was the scorer six times in 29 games for the national team.

He played in Eintracht with Filip Kostić and his biggest success was winning the Europa League in the 2021/22 season. Now he will meet Filip again, only on opposite sides of the field, since Kostic is wearing a Juventus shirt. As for Sergej, he has signed for Al-Hilal, where he will receive 20 million euros per season.



