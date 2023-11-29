Lazio Celtic 2-0, goals and highlights: Immobile’s brace from the bench

Ciro Immobile’s great night at the Olimpico sends Lazio to the round of 16 of the Champions League. Excluded from the starting lineup by Sarri, he came on in the 61st minute in place of Castellanos and dragged the Biancocelesti towards the end. First he scores as an opportunist on a deflected shot from Isaksen, then he invents the second with a wonderful play in the penalty area. A penalty was revoked for the guests in injury time. Atletico’s victory in the evening over Feyenoord qualifies them arithmetically. Now the challenge in Madrid for first place

