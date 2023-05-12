Lazio railed against “the drowning man”: Sergej reduced the embarrassment at the Olympics in compensation! | Sports

Leće snatched a point from Lazio that could cost the Romans the Champions League!

Izvor: ETTORE FERRARI/ANSA

Instead of the planned victory against the outsiders, Lazio registered only a point against the “suffocating” Leće on Friday evening at their Olimpico.

The Romans drew 2:2 after Sergej Milinković-Savic saved them with a goal in stoppage time.

Lazio took the lead through Ćire Imobile in the 34th minute, but the visitors turned it around with goals from Remi Uden in the second minute of stoppage time and in the 51st minute, thus complicating the situation for Lazio, who are fighting for a place leading into the Champions League.

The hero of Lazio at the Olympics was the Serbian national team player who tied the match at 2:2 in stoppage time and thus lessened the embarrassment of the “sky blues” at the Olympics.

Lazio missed the opportunity to take second place from Juventus, at least for a short time.

Maurizio Sarri’s team remained in third position with 65 points, i.e. a point less than Juventus, who also have a game less. Behind Lazio are Inter with 63, and Milan in fourth place with 61 points.

Lazio plays its next match away against Udinese, while Leće welcomes Spezia.