Lazza makes fun of the Napoli fans at the concert: the repartee is crazy

A real question and answer between Lazza and Naples in yesterday evening. During the singer’s concert at the Palapartenope in Naples there was an exchange of views between the singer and his Neapolitan fans. Everything is linked to the clash that took place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League between Napoli and Milan, a team of which Lazza is a great fan.

During the concert, the chorus “Napoli returns champion” rang out from the audience, also referring to the fact that the Azzurri will “scrap” the Scudetto to Milan. And there, despite the advice received not to open the football theme, Lazza decided to respond “in tone” reminding Napoli fans that they have been eliminated in the Champions League.

“I was told not to make football jokes, but I am very happy that today, which is Wednesday, you can be here because you are out of the Champions League“. From there a few minutes of healthy teasing, shouting “who doesn’t jump Milan is” who got up from the audience. After a few minutes the concert resumed but the comparison went around the web especially on social media.

