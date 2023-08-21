Le Boulanger de Luandanda: When the art of baking meets rurality ~ Tambour des villages

In the vast landscape of Greater Kasai, bread is often seen as a luxury reserved for city dwellers. But in the picturesque village of Luandanda, located 27 kilometers from the town of Kananga, one man decided to defy convention by bringing the bakery to the heart of the countryside.

©RubenEnReportage – the baker of Luandanda

Mr. Kalombo Sébastien, a resident of Luandanda, showed unparalleled ingenuity by building his own bakery in his backyard, using local and recycled materials. Its earth and terracotta oven, which looks like a traditional hut, emits a soft smoke from its single opening. It is here that Sébastien produces about fifty wheat flour breads daily, thus meeting the needs of the farmers of his village.

©RubenEnReportage – 2022 Luandanda’s traditional clay bread oven

“I learned the art of baking from a friend, and since then this passion has never left me. Today, I manage to meet the needs of my family thanks to this activity”, proudly testifies the baker.

Photo credit: ©RubenEnReportage

In the photo on the left, sacks of wheat flour in the baker’s house.

In the photo on the right, we see the hands of the baker shaping the wheat flour dough to make small cakes. He then puts them in the oven.

Photo credit: ©RubenEnReportage

Wheat dough balls are ready to be baked in the oven.

The price of a loaf varies between 300 and 500 Congolese francs, making this delicious treat accessible to everyone. However, the major challenge that Sébastien faces is the regular supply of wheat flour, which forces him to go to town, to Kananga, every week to stock up. Prices for sacks of flour fluctuate constantly, making this task exhausting for the baker.

Photo credit: ©RubenEnReportage

Hot cakes fresh from the oven.

The inhabitants of Luandanda often go to Sébastien to buy and taste them.

Luandanda’s artisanal oven is fueled by firewood, an abundant resource thanks to the surrounding forests. Sébastien proudly points out that his sons happily help him by fetching the necessary bundles of wood from the nearby woods. This family collaboration strengthens the link between tradition and modernity, thus creating a harmony between the ancestral art of baking and the natural resources of the region.

Photo credit: ©RubenEnReportage

The Luandanda baker hard at work, busy managing the wood fire in the oven. He admits it’s hard work and time-consuming, but he’s passionate about what he does.

The Luandanda baker is well aware of the importance of his role in the community. Not only does it provide nutritious and delicious bread, but it also brings a touch of modernity and innovation to an often forgotten rural environment.

“My bakery is much more than just a place where bread is produced. It is a symbol of progress and possibilities for our village. I hope to inspire others to follow their passions and create opportunities where they seem impossible,” says Sébastien enthusiastically.