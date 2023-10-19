Home » Le Lis Casa bets on the power of colors in the ADANA – MONDO MODA collection
World

Le Lis Casa bets on the power of colors in the ADANA – MONDO MODA collection

by admin
Le Lis Casa bets on the power of colors in the ADANA – MONDO MODA collection

Colors have always played a crucial role in our lives, stimulating our emotions, perceptions and even our appetite. When it comes to crockery, the importance of colors is no different. Choosing crockery with fun tones can transform a common table into a happy and welcoming place, where meals become moments of pleasure and celebration. And it was with this colorful aesthetic in mind that Le Lis Casa launches the Adana collection, which focuses on the creative power of colors to add a touch of vitality to the table.

Les Lis Blanc Adama Collection @ publicity

The line consists of flat and dessert plates, as well as bowls and platters that feature strong colors in shades of orange, yellow, blue and burnt red, in compositions capable of creating a welcoming and appetizing atmosphere whatever the occasion.

Les Lis Blanc Adama Collection @ publicity

Parallel to the launch of the Adana collection, Le Lis Casa also presents new table accessories such as trays, spice racks and sugar bowls, in marble, as well as decorative items such as lampshades and games – Backgammon, Chess and Tic Tac Toe – produced in acrylic and resin.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

See also  A powerful explosion in Belgorod | Info

You may also like

Ferragamo presents women’s loafers – MONDO MODA

Foreign Ministries of Colombia, Argentina, and Chile Condemn...

Udinese-Lecce / We need the perfect match, but...

News Udinese / Masina wants to be there...

Rise in Robberies and Violence in Cuba Amidst...

Between ethnic prohibitions and love: Paul and Marie,...

War ~ MOH Adventure

President Xiomara Castro Advocates for Zero Hunger at...

Mario Iorgulescu, definitively sentenced to prison with execution

Daily horoscope for October 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy