Le Lis Casa bets on the power of colors in the ADANA – MONDO MODA collection

Colors have always played a crucial role in our lives, stimulating our emotions, perceptions and even our appetite. When it comes to crockery, the importance of colors is no different. Choosing crockery with fun tones can transform a common table into a happy and welcoming place, where meals become moments of pleasure and celebration. And it was with this colorful aesthetic in mind that Le Lis Casa launches the Adana collection, which focuses on the creative power of colors to add a touch of vitality to the table.

Les Lis Blanc Adama Collection @ publicity

The line consists of flat and dessert plates, as well as bowls and platters that feature strong colors in shades of orange, yellow, blue and burnt red, in compositions capable of creating a welcoming and appetizing atmosphere whatever the occasion.

Les Lis Blanc Adama Collection @ publicity

Parallel to the launch of the Adana collection, Le Lis Casa also presents new table accessories such as trays, spice racks and sugar bowls, in marble, as well as decorative items such as lampshades and games – Backgammon, Chess and Tic Tac Toe – produced in acrylic and resin.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

