A man was arrested in Le Mans, two hundred kilometers southwest of Paris, for injuring several passers-by with a knife. The accused, who claims he was born in Afghanistan and is 32 years old, “attacked passers-by by stabbing them while repeatedly pronouncing words in Arabic,” reads a note from prosecutor Delphine Dewailly.

Two people sustained “significant injuries”, but they are not in danger of life. “The first elements gathered do not establish a terrorist dimension in this act,” the note underlines. The assailant was arrested and is now being held in custody on charges of attempted murder.

“He is currently being examined by a psychiatrist to assess the compatibility of his psychophysical state with the custody order”, said Dewailly, who indicated that “during this intervention one of the police officers who intervened to neutralize the ‘individual”.

“Of foreign nationality and recently established in Le Mans”, the arrested man “benefits from a residence permit valid on the national territory”, according to the prosecutor.

The investigation will aim in particular to specify the circumstances of the facts, as well as to establish the motivations of their author.

