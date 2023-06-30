Home » Le Parody sings about motherhood in her new single
Le Parody sings about motherhood in her new single

Le Parody sings about motherhood in her new single

The first single from The Parody after her signing by Everlasting Records is, according to the artist herself, a mantra about the gestation of the desire to gestate. “Like the black gaze of dogs that don’t name things” is the response of Parody to the question all single moms get: why? With this song she expresses her simple and light certainty, like the black gaze of dogs, that they don’t need to name things.

The Parody she composed this song three years ago, before she got pregnant, and delivers her message with her folky, direct lyrical characteristic. She makes use of reverb and synth elements, along with ukulele fingerpicking. It is a return to the tone of her previous albums, to start us on a journey into the unknown.

From your disk “Future” (19), which established it as a benchmark in the electronic scene with Andalusian roots, The Parody he has not stopped producing and experimenting with the sound, style and formats and limits of the song. An example is “Trill”, her 2022 EP, which is nothing more than a collage of litanies and beats where her voice takes on archaic overtones far removed from pop. The research process that led her to this work included collaborations and remixes with artists such as Caliphate ¾, Bronchus, Julieta Venegas, nightingale o Sofia Comas, opera and contemporary dance projects, soundtracks or creation projects with children and adults, etc. Sole Parody is always looking for new ways to make and experience music.

