Le purikura – Mondo Japan

The first automatic passport photo machine was installed in New York in 1926, while on 20 June 1928, the first installation of 5 automatic cabins took place on European soil in Paris. In Italiathe first photo booth with technology derived from the English Photo-me is produced and installed in 1962, in Rome. More than 9000 were installed across Europe and the countries with the largest photo booth infrastructure are the UK, Japan, France and Italy. In Japan, however, they weren’t satisfied with this, but wanted to enrich the result using Japanese technology. In 1994 Sasaki Miho, inspired by the kawaii culture, proposes his idea of ​​him to the company he works for which allows him to develop, in collaboration with ATLUS e SEGA, the devices purikura. The first purikura machines were launched in 1995 and became popular in 1997. The first machine was called Print Club. The name purikura comes from the union of the words Print Club which in Japanese is “Purinto Kurabu”. [プリント倶楽部].

Initially these booths aroused little interest but thanks to the components of band J-Pop SMAP who, in a television program, made themselves available to take pictures of themselves with purikura, in a short time the trend of producing, collecting and exchanging funny photos spread among teenagers and in 1998 there were 25,000 installations throughout the world Japan.

Purikura are found everywhere but especially in game rooms, in rooms reserved for girls, boys can only enter if accompanied by friends or girlfriends, this is because some men went to these places with the sole purpose of seducing girls .

Their operation is quite simple and intuitive: after inserting the money, between 400 and 600 yen, you can enter the cabin and you select a layout for passport photos. Waiting for the countdown: uan, tsu, surii, pouzu! (the equivalent of one , two, three , pose) and once the photographs have been taken, the funniest part arrives: editing, there is the possibility of change the background (generally through the use of un green screen) e retouch the photo, modifying one’s face (the modifications that make one’s face “prettier” are very popular, such as for example the enlargement, often disproportionate, of the eyes) and adding stickers and writings of all kinds by inputting a pen on the touch screen, to add stickers, hearts and a lot of other kawaii things to embellish the photos taken with friends. The choice is very wide and you can really spend a lot of time, regulated by a timer, editing and personalizing the shots.

The phenomenon is so popular that it is considered one of the main tourist activities and it is an activity that often in the world of anime and manga is associated with groups of friends for symbolize mutual affection that you try, or in some casesthe friendship born recently.

By Valeria Turino