Leader of the Norwegian leftist party steals glasses at the airport. Then the apologies – Corriere TV

Bjórnar Moxnes got caught on cameras. He publicly apologized

The leader of Norway’s left-wing Ródt party, Bjórnar Moxnes, was caught red-handed while stealing a pair of sunglasses from the Duty Free at Oslo airport. Moxnes was fined 3,000 Norwegian kroner (just over €257) for theft with intent. The news has raised a hornet’s nest of controversy. Over the weekend, the leader was interviewed by Norwegian public broadcaster Nrk, to which he recounted the incident and admitted his guilt: “I want to start by saying I’m very sorry.” Moxnes explained that he only realized he had left the shop without paying when he was already at the restaurant, but admitted that he was seized with “anxiety and panic” for “fear of a scandal for the party” and that he had not returned, nor paid for the sunglasses.

Currently, Bjórnar Moxnes has taken sick days until July 18, to recover from the stress of the media attention of the past few days, but the party leaders who met last night maintain faith in their leader. Sneve Martinussen, deputy of the party, said: “We looked into the matter carefully during the meeting of the national council, in which full confidence was expressed in Bjórnar as leader of the party, and I don’t think this video changes that. It confirms what he told us and does not provide new information,” Martinussen said in an interview with Nrk.

July 4, 2023 – Updated July 4, 2023, 10:37 am

© breaking latest news