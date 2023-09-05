Leaders of ASEAN Countries Gather in Indonesia for 43rd ASEAN Summit

Leaders from ASEAN countries have arrived in Indonesia ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, set to take place at the Jakarta Convention Center. The leaders were welcomed at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Banten Province by a guard of honor and traditional dances.

The first leader to arrive was Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, who touched down at Su-Kha airport at 7:50 am. He was greeted by Al Muktabar, Interim Governor of Banten Province, and Tatang Mustaqin, a talent management expert from the Ministry of Culture and Education.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived next, at 10:35am. Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno and Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong greeted him upon arrival.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet landed at 11:30am and was welcomed by Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Shandhiago Uno and Cambodian Ambassador to Indonesia, Iv Heang.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone arrived at 1:20pm and was greeted by Interim Governor of Banten Province, Muktabar, and Mohammad Adlin Sila, an expert on institutional and community relations from the Ministry of Culture and Education.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown arrived in Indonesia on Sunday. He was welcomed by Muktabal, Interim Governor of Banten Province, and Novie Riyanto, Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport. Brown attended the summit as the chairman of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Dwi Ananda Wicaksana, Executive General Manager of Soekarno-Hatta Airport Main Branch, stated that a total of nine ASEAN summit member countries arrived in Indonesia via Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Monday. The leaders from East Timor, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos have arrived, while the leaders from Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines, and Bangladesh are expected to arrive later in the day or tonight.

The 43rd ASEAN Summit will provide an opportunity for leaders from ASEAN member countries to discuss various regional issues and collaborate on solutions for the betterment of the ASEAN region.

