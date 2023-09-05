Home » Leaders of ASEAN Countries Gather in Indonesia for 43rd ASEAN Summit
World

Leaders of ASEAN Countries Gather in Indonesia for 43rd ASEAN Summit

by admin
Leaders of ASEAN Countries Gather in Indonesia for 43rd ASEAN Summit

Leaders from ASEAN countries have arrived in Indonesia ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, set to take place at the Jakarta Convention Center. The leaders were welcomed at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Banten Province by a guard of honor and traditional dances.

The first leader to arrive was Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, who touched down at Su-Kha airport at 7:50 am. He was greeted by Al Muktabar, Interim Governor of Banten Province, and Tatang Mustaqin, a talent management expert from the Ministry of Culture and Education.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived next, at 10:35am. Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno and Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong greeted him upon arrival.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet landed at 11:30am and was welcomed by Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Shandhiago Uno and Cambodian Ambassador to Indonesia, Iv Heang.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone arrived at 1:20pm and was greeted by Interim Governor of Banten Province, Muktabar, and Mohammad Adlin Sila, an expert on institutional and community relations from the Ministry of Culture and Education.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown arrived in Indonesia on Sunday. He was welcomed by Muktabal, Interim Governor of Banten Province, and Novie Riyanto, Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport. Brown attended the summit as the chairman of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Dwi Ananda Wicaksana, Executive General Manager of Soekarno-Hatta Airport Main Branch, stated that a total of nine ASEAN summit member countries arrived in Indonesia via Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Monday. The leaders from East Timor, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos have arrived, while the leaders from Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines, and Bangladesh are expected to arrive later in the day or tonight.

See also  Riots in France, Macron: 'Parents should keep their kids at home'

The 43rd ASEAN Summit will provide an opportunity for leaders from ASEAN member countries to discuss various regional issues and collaborate on solutions for the betterment of the ASEAN region.

You may also like

Francis’ hope in dialogue with China

The Milestone of Gender Equality: Mexico’s First Female...

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to meet...

Indigenous illustrator Winny Tapajós Costa signs collab with...

Ukraine’s President Appoints Rustem Umerov as Defense Minister...

Olaf Scholz posts photo with eyepatch after jogging...

Udinese News – Incredible goal for Silvestri /...

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Fires Defense Minister Amidst Corruption...

How are the Mg cars that are increasingly...

Chad: the challenge of including people with disabilities...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy