In their Easter message, the leaders of the Christian Churches in Jerusalem refer to the ordeal that believers are forced to endure and to the “escalation of violence” that attacks people and places of worship.

(Vatican News Network)The message of the Resurrection of Christ and the hope he brings encourages and empowers Christians in the Holy Land, write the Patriarchs and leaders of the Christian Churches in Jerusalem in their Easter Message 2023. Their faith “continues to be tested” during these “chaotic” times. Church leaders point to the “increasing violence” that has engulfed the Holy Land in recent months, with Christians in particular “increasingly suffering from this plight”.

“In the past year, some of our churches, funeral processions and public gathering places have been targeted, several of our sacred places and cemeteries have been desecrated, and many of our faithful have been unable to participate in some of our services such as holy ancient rituals such as the Sunday procession and the consecration of the torch”. This happened despite an agreement with the government authorities and despite the fact that any demands they made were accommodated.

Religious leaders called on the authorities to respond to sincere efforts to cooperate with the churches; these church leaders also urged the international community and citizens to support the cause “to protect Christians who live in the Holy Land and who visit it every year.” contribute to the safety, access to holy places and religious freedom of the millions of Christian pilgrims who visit, while maintaining the religious status quo.”

The proclamation concludes by pointing out that the ultimate hope is not in the hands of man, but in the hands of God. “He stands by us today, just as he stands by our lives today, as he stood by the first Christians in Jerusalem many centuries ago.” The leaders of the Christian Churches in the Holy Land concluded their Easter message with an ancient greeting to Christians around the world. The greeting that continues to resonate powerfully today is: “Christ is risen!”

