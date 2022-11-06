Share market opportunities and promote common development

—— Leaders of many countries and heads of international organizations spoke highly of China‘s hosting of the CIIE

On November 4, the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo was held in Shanghai. Leaders of many countries and heads of international organizations delivered speeches via video, and spoke highly of China‘s holding the fifth CIIE as scheduled, believing that the CIIE is an important platform for promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, as well as an important platform for international exchanges and cooperation. It is expected that this CIIE will inject new impetus into the recovery of the world economy and the common development of the world.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the CIIE is an important link between Indonesia and China in economic and trade cooperation. Under the current challenging international situation, the economic and trade relations between Indonesia and China are developing against the trend. The industries of Indonesia and China are highly complementary. Indonesia’s palm oil, coffee, bird’s nest, tropical fruits and other high-quality specialty products will further explore the Chinese market through the platform of the CIIE. In July this year, I visited China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, and held talks with President Xi Jinping, and reached important consensus on promoting economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. The good cooperation between Indonesia and China is positive energy for the region and the world. It is hoped that the CIIE will play a more positive role in promoting the recovery of the world economy.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe said that the CIIE provides a new platform for developing country enterprises to enter the Chinese market. Thanks to the Chinese government for holding such a grand event, which gives Sri Lankan enterprises the opportunity to gain a foothold and develop in the Chinese market. Many Sri Lankan enterprises have benefited from the growing consumer demand in China. Since the signing of the “Rice and Rubber Agreement”, the economic and trade relations between Sri Lanka and China have continued to develop and have now expanded to many fields.

Mauritanian President Ghazwani said that the CIIE is an international platform for companies to showcase their products and explore business opportunities, which will help strengthen partnerships and promote world economic recovery. Mauritania has rich natural resources and a good business environment. It is hoped that this year’s CIIE will further strengthen the economic and trade ties between Mauritius and China and create more investment opportunities. Holding the CIIE as scheduled is of great significance, demonstrating China‘s determination to support free trade and multilateralism, build an open world economy, and build a more just and reasonable international order. The Mauritian side firmly supports the one-China principle and is willing to further deepen friendly cooperative relations with the Chinese side.

Mozambican President Nyusi said that with the theme of “New Era, Shared Future”, the CIIE is an important platform to promote trade and investment and strengthen business exchanges. Mozambique and China have had close economic and trade relations for a long time. From 2017 to 2021, China‘s investment in Mozambique has created more than 16,000 jobs, which will have a positive impact on Mozambique’s balance of payments. We are full of confidence in the economic and trade cooperation between Mozambique and China, and hope to push the economic and trade relations between the two countries to deepen and solidify.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the CIIE is one of the most important economic and trade innovations in the world, and it is also a much-needed platform for cooperation. Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and geopolitics, the world is facing many severe challenges. It is necessary to strengthen effective international cooperation and build partnerships on the basis of equality and mutual respect. Since the first CIIE, Belarus has actively participated in it. This year’s CIIE will feature many well-known Belarusian companies, covering high-tech equipment, information technology and medical care. “I firmly believe that this year’s CIIE will inject a strong impetus into expanding international economic and technological cooperation.”

Guyana President Ali said that the success of the CIIE is accompanied by China‘s amazing economic achievements. China‘s economy is growing rapidly, people’s living standards are constantly improving, and the “circle of friends” is getting bigger and bigger. China has continuously strengthened its economic and trade cooperation with the vast number of developing countries including Guyana, and I believe that the fifth CIIE will provide more opportunities for all countries. Guyana is an attractive investment destination, thanks to the CIIE for providing a global stage to showcase Guyana’s trade and investment potential.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Sogavare said that hosting the CIIE is an important measure for China to promote high-level opening up and an important measure for China to share development opportunities with the world. The CIIE has become an important platform for promoting international trade, investment and cultural exchanges, and an international public product that promotes global sharing. It is also an important window for China to demonstrate new development concepts, reflecting China‘s consistent adherence to genuine multilateralism. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2019, the economic relations between the two countries have continued to warm up. Solo’s participation in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has effectively promoted the interconnection and trade and investment cooperation between Solomon and China and the world. It is believed that the CIIE will create new opportunities for developing countries and their high-quality enterprises to strengthen economic and trade ties with China. .

WTO Director-General Ivira said that China plays a vital role in promoting international trade and maintaining the multilateral trading system. China actively participated in and promoted the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference to achieve positive results. These results show that WTO members have the ability to jointly address geopolitical, inflation, climate change and many other challenges. The success of the CIIE means that trade is still an important force in promoting inclusive global development. We look forward to strengthening cooperation with China and other WTO members to build a stronger and more effective global trading system.

Georgieva, President of the International Monetary Fund, said that in the past three to four decades, the world, especially the Asia-Pacific region, has benefited a lot from economic globalization, and trade has become an engine for the common growth of Asia and the world. Economic globalization is the driving force behind a more prosperous future for all. We must defend and promote open trade. China has advanced ambitious reforms, promoted economic opening, encouraged competition and innovation, led to rapid increases in productivity and dramatic improvements in people’s lives, and became the world‘s leading trading nation, playing a key role in the WTO. We expect China and other major economies to strengthen the multilateral system and promote stronger international cooperation. This is also an important reason why we need the platform of the CIIE. Only by crossing borders and bridging differences can we build a more peaceful and prosperous future together.

Muller, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, said that the CIIE has become an important global platform for promoting trade and investment and strengthening international cooperation. Since the first CIIE in 2018, UNIDO has been an important partner of the CIIE. The goals of the CIIE and UNIDO are highly aligned, and both are committed to promoting global partnership and international cooperation, adhering to fair trade, adhering to the concept of innovative development, sharing knowledge and technology, promoting economic development, and ensuring that development is sustainable. of. UNIDO will continue to work together with China to promote common global development and benefit people of all countries. (Our reporter Yang Xunqiang Wei Zhang Yuannan)

[

责编：丁玉冰 ]