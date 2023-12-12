Leaders say the “PLD is growing and strengthening”; they refute Abinader | AlMomento.net

Members of the Political Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) spoke out about the party’s growth and strength at the conclusion of a press conference following the PLD’s anniversary event. Cristina Lizardo, Alejandrina Germán, and Melanio Paredes expressed their optimism about the party’s future and refuted claims made by opposition party members.

Lizardo emphasized that the entry of thousands of young people into the PLD demonstrates the opposite of what was expressed by the PRM candidate, who claimed that opposition parties are in decline. She also highlighted the party’s restructuring after its Ninth Congress and its representation in all municipalities and municipal districts in the country.

Germán, too, disagreed with the assessment of the President of the Republic, asserting that the PLD is a majority force and will continue to honor the memory of Juan Bosch. She recognized the party’s contributions to democracy, public freedoms, and the overall well-being of the Dominican Republic.

Paredes echoed their sentiments and stated that the party’s upcoming activities, led by presidential candidate Abel Martínez, will be the best way to refute statements made by the opposition. He expressed confidence that the PLD will demonstrate its strength in the upcoming municipal, congressional, and presidential elections.

In light of these statements, the PLD is gearing up for a series of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the party and remains confident in its ability to secure victories in the upcoming elections.

