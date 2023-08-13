Leading Candidates in Ecuador’s 2023 Presidential Elections Revealed in Recent Polls

Ecuador Gears Up for Presidential Elections: Who Leads the Polls?

This coming Sunday, August 20, Ecuador will hold its 2023 presidential elections, a crucial event in which the country’s next head of state and representatives for the National Assembly will be elected. As the nation prepares for this significant event, several prominent polling companies registered with the National Electoral Council (CNE) have conducted surveys to determine the candidates with the highest voting intentions.

According to three pollsters, the frontrunner to assume the presidency in the 2023 elections is Luisa Gonzalez, a correista and representative of the Citizen Revolution movement. Gonzalez has received approximately 26% to 30% of the voting intentions. However, the poll results vary for the following positions, leaving the possibility of a second round of voting and the race for the presidential seat still undetermined.

In a recent survey conducted by Click Report, it was revealed that 29.6% of the citizens polled would vote for Luisa Gonzáles as the future president of Ecuador. Following González is Yaku Perez, from the alliance Of course it can, with 14.42%, and Otto Sonnenholzner, from let’s act, in third place with 12.36%. Null votes accounted for 16.86%, while 3.21% opted for blank votes.

The polling company Numma showed similar results, with Luisa González from Citizen Revolution leading with 26.23% of the voting intentions. Sonnenholzner secured second place with 13.88%, followed by Perez with 11.17%. Invalid votes accounted for 16.13%, while 9.54% of the respondents either did not know or did not answer.

Telcodata’s survey reveals that Luisa Gonzales is the favorite candidate with 30.5% of the voting intentions, two weeks before the presidential elections in Ecuador. Jan Topic, from the alliance For a Country without Fear, obtained 13.1% of the intentions, while Claro que se Puede alliance reached 7.7%. Undecided voters made up 23.8%, while null and blank votes accounted for 7.6%.

A total of eight candidates are vying for the presidency and vice presidency of Ecuador in the 2023 elections. They include Yaku Perez and Nory Pinela from the alliance of course you can, Daniel Noboa and Veronica Abad from the National Democratic Action alliance, Luisa González and Andrés Arauz from Citizen Revolution, Jan Topic and Diana Jacome from the Alliance for a Country without Fear, Otto Sonnenholzner and Erika Paredes from let’s act, Bolivar Armijos and Linda Romero from the Friend movement, Fernando Villavicencio and Andrea Gonzalez from move Builds, and Xavier Hervas and Luz Marina Vega from the CHALLENGE movement.

Fernando Villavicencio, a candidate in the presidential race, proposed several policies during his campaign. In terms of the economy, he aimed to promote popular capitalism and offer tax incentives for those practicing environmental conservation and respecting labor rights. Regarding security, he intended to establish the University of the National Police, purify the police force, and impose better controls on the entry and exit of responsible individuals in the Armed Forces. Villavicencio also emphasized the need for anti-corruption measures, such as eliminating the State Business Coordination Agency and implementing a system to vet candidates for state companies.

In light of the recent tragedy of Fernando Villavicencio’s murder, four of the seven remaining presidential candidates in Ecuador have met in Quito. They agreed to an “Agreement for Security and Social Peace in Ecuador” to address the country’s crisis of insecurity. The environmentalist Yaku Pérez, businessman Xavier Hervas, former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner, and independent candidate Bolívar Armijos signed the agreement, committing to support initiatives to strengthen crime-fighting policies. Andrea González, the candidate for vice presidency alongside Villavicencio, also signed the agreement. The candidates pledged to work together in the future to ensure governance and support any initiatives aimed at providing security to the people of Ecuador.

The upcoming presidential debate on August 13 will have the participation of seven candidates, following the tragic murder of former candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

