08.04.2023

A new batch of leaked documents containing U.S. military secrets about Ukraine, China and the Middle East has emerged online. A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the leak was “a nightmare for the Five Eyes”.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to reports, a new batch of leaked documents has appeared on the Internet, which contains US military secrets about Ukraine, China and the Middle East.

For example, more than 100 classified documents posted on Twitter and other sites on Friday (April 7) contained information about the status of the fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, The New York Times reported.

The Wall Street Journal said the documents appeared to come from the U.S. military and intelligence agencies. They were also posted on the chat software Discord.

A Pentagon spokesman told the two outlets they were investigating the posts.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the leak was “a nightmare for the Five Eyes”. Members of the intelligence-sharing alliance include the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

In addition to information about Ukraine, the batch of documents also contained classified “briefing slides” about China, the military situation in the Indo-Pacific region, and the Middle East and terrorism.

The Ukrainian army is planning a spring counteroffensive around Bakhmut



It was the second document leak facing Washington and its allies in as many days.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that classified war documents were released to social media about Ukraine’s preparations for an upcoming spring counteroffensive and the state of its air defense capabilities.

The source of the documents remains unclear, and it is not known how much other classified information was leaked, the report said.

(German News Agency, etc.)

Political situation |



05.04.2023



© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.