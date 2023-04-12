Home World Leaked US documents: UK and US special forces operate in Ukraine, China tests hypersonic weapons – BBC News 中文
Leaked US documents: UK and US special forces operate in Ukraine, China tests hypersonic weapons – BBC News 中文

  • Paul Adams, Jean Mackenzie, Antoinette Radford, George Wright
  • BBC reporter

Leaked documents suggest Ukraine’s spring offensive may have “not much to gain”.

After dozens of classified U.S. documents were leaked online, more details have been revealed.

Among them, special forces from many Western countries, including the United Kingdom, have participated in operations in Ukraine, confirming what the outside world has long suspected.

Remake images of classified files have appeared on the messaging program Discord as early as February, along with various timelines and dozens of undecipherable military acronyms.

The documents, marked in part as “top secret,” paint a detailed picture of the war in Ukraine and also offer some information about China and its allies.

