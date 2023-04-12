Paul Adams, Jean Mackenzie, Antoinette Radford, George Wright

BBC reporter

41 minutes ago

image captiontext, Leaked documents suggest Ukraine’s spring offensive may have “not much to gain”.

After dozens of classified U.S. documents were leaked online, more details have been revealed.

Among them, special forces from many Western countries, including the United Kingdom, have participated in operations in Ukraine, confirming what the outside world has long suspected.

Remake images of classified files have appeared on the messaging program Discord as early as February, along with various timelines and dozens of undecipherable military acronyms.

The documents, marked in part as “top secret,” paint a detailed picture of the war in Ukraine and also offer some information about China and its allies.

A Pentagon official was quoted as saying the document was authentic.

The U.S. government said it was investigating the source of the leak.

Some of the documents have been reviewed by BBC News and other news organisations, and there are some important findings.

Western special forces operate in Ukraine

One of the documents, dated March 23, mentioned a small number of Western special forces operations in Ukraine, but did not specify the nature or location of the operations. The United Kingdom has the largest number of troops (50), followed by Latvia (17), France (15), the United States (14) and the Netherlands (1).

The number may not be many, and it will certainly change frequently, but the special forces themselves are highly effective combat units.

Western governments typically shy away from such a sensitive issue, but the detail is likely to be seized on by Moscow, which has claimed in recent months that it is dealing not just with Ukraine but with NATO as a whole. See also NSW increases 77 cases of death of an elderly infected person in Sydney | Outbreak | CCP virus | Death cases

The Ministry of Defense did not comment on the information, but said in a tweet on Tuesday (April 11) that the leaked documents were “highly inaccurate”.

“Readers should be careful not to take at face value allegations of possible disinformation,” the tweet said, without specifying what information.

The British government has policy guidelines and does not make public comments on special forces, but the British special forces are considered to be one of the elite forces with the strongest combat capabilities in the world.

Ukraine Spring Offensive

Other documents show that the Ukrainian army will have more than a dozen newly formed brigades standing by for a possible offensive in the coming weeks. Documents exhaustively list tanks, armored vehicles and artillery.

One of the maps includes a timeline assessing ground conditions across eastern Ukraine during the spring offensive.

The Washington Post noted that one of the documents, from February, expressed doubts about Ukraine’s chances of success in an ensuing counteroffensive, saying problems with gathering and maintaining sufficient forces could lead to “poor territorial gains.” big”.

Ukraine’s difficulty maintaining a critical air defense capability has also been the subject of analysis, with warnings in late February that Kiev’s vital stockpile of missiles could be depleted.

Casualty figures are also listed. One slide stated that the Russian army had suffered as many as 223,000 casualties, while the Ukrainian army had 131,000.

Some Ukrainian officials dismissed the leaked documents as possible Russian disinformation campaigns, though there were also signs of frustration and anger.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted: “We need to focus less on ‘leaks’ and more on long-range weapons to properly end this war.” See also Shocked the whole America!She had a sex scandal with 8 police colleagues and she responded that she was coerced | Hall | Sex Scandal | US Media_Sina Military_Sina.com

news/240/cpsprodpb/12627/production/_129330357_gettyimages-457835020.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/12627/production/_129330357_gettyimages-457835020.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/12627/production/_129330357_gettyimages-457835020.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/12627/production/_129330357_gettyimages-457835020.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/12627/production/_129330357_gettyimages-457835020.jpg 800w” alt=”sisi” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/12627/production/_129330357_gettyimages-457835020.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been accused of officials demanding secrecy over production of rockets for Russia – an allegation one Egyptian official says is baseless.

Egypt secretly planned to supply rockets to Russia

In another document obtained by The Washington Post from mid-February, Egypt had planned to secretly produce 40,000 rockets for Russia.

The newspaper said Egyptian President Abdul Fatah al-Sisi had ordered officials to keep production and shipments secret “to avoid antagonizing the West”.

One official was quoted as saying that he would “order his people to work in shifts if necessary, because that’s what Egypt should at least do in return for some of the earlier Russian help”. It is not clear what some of the help refers to.

In January, Reuters reported that Russia’s share of wheat imports from Egypt would rise in 2022, offering one of the possible explanations.

There is no indication that Egypt actually made the aforementioned arms sales to Russia. It is unclear whether this was the result of direct warnings from Washington. But Egypt is one of the biggest beneficiaries of U.S. security assistance, about $1 billion a year, which gives the U.S. government considerable leverage.

The Egyptian news channel quoted an unnamed official as describing the allegations in the document as “groundless” and saying Cairo would not take sides in the war. See also Emissions of all three major greenhouse gases hit new highs in 2021

The Kremlin, meanwhile, described the allegations as “yet another rumour”.

South Korea faces dilemma over arms supply to Ukraine

A confidential document seen by the BBC has revealed South Korea has faced a dilemma over the sale of weapons for use in Ukraine.

The report, based on signals intelligence gathering, details a sensitive conversation between national security advisers.

They are torn between American pressure to send ammunition to Ukraine and their own policy of not supplying weapons to countries at war.

One of the advisers suggested sending shells to Poland instead to avoid appearing to be giving in to the United States.

As part of last year’s supply deal, Seoul insisted that the U.S. cannot transfer shells to Ukraine. Seoul has been reluctant to arm Ukraine for fear of angering Russia.

The leak of the documents sparked security concerns in Seoul, with opposition politicians questioning how the United States could intercept such a high-level conversation.

China conducts hypersonic weapon test

The Post also found that Beijing tested one of its experimental missiles, the DF-27 hypersonic vehicle, on February 25.

The missile traveled 2,100 kilometers (1,300 miles) in 12 minutes, according to the document.

The newspaper said there was a “high probability” that the experimental missile could pass through the US anti-ballistic missile defense system.