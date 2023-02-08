Autofocus is a system present in many cameras that allows you to automatically focus on the image you are photographing. This system uses image sensors and image processing algorithms to determine the distance between the camera and the object you are photographing and adjust the lens focus accordingly.

L’autofocus it can be activated automatically or manually. In automatic mode, the camera automatically chooses the area to focus on, usually based on face detection or image composition analysis. In manual mode, however, the user can manually select the area to focus on.

There are several types of autofocus systems, including phase detection AF, contrast AF, and dynamic AF. Each type uses a different method for determining focus, but they all have the same ultimate goal: to make it easier and more accurate to focus during photography.

In summary, autofocus is an important system in many cameras that allows you to automatically focus on the image you are photographing, making photography easier and more precise. There are several types of autofocus systems, including phase detection AF, contrast AF, and dynamic AF.