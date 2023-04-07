The international presentation of Leasys, the new mobility company specialized in multi-brand operational rental, of which Stellantis and Crédit Agricole are co-owners, took place today. Leasys is the consolidation of the commercial activities of Leasys and Free2move Lease and aims to become a European rental leader with a fleet of one million vehicles by 2026.

The media event took place simultaneously in Rome and Paris and was streamed to the 11 European countries where the company operates. Philippe de Rovira, Stellantis Chief Affiliates Officer, and Stéphane Priami, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole SAin charge of the Specialized Financial Services and CEO of CA Consumer Finance were connected from the French capital, while Richard Bouligny and Rolando took the floor from Rome D’Arco, respectively Chairman and CEO of Leasys.

The new company brings together the best of Leasys and Free2move Lease, two companies operating in the mobility market and positioned among the major European players in the sector. However, this consolidation is more than the sum of its parts. In fact, it is a real upgrade that offers innovative products, quality services and digital platforms to international corporate clients and small and medium-sized enterprises.