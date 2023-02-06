2.1.2022 – Mario Artali has just overlooked this interrogative year which is 2023, for one day only. And he passed away, after a few months of health difficulties, precisely on the first of the year, above all after a very intense life, which lasted from 1938, with a commitment that always had the city of Milan as a reference where he graduated in Lawof which he was first city councilor and socialist leader at Palazzo Marino, then parliamentarian in the first part of the 70s, close to the relevant figure of Aldo Aniasi.

From Aniasi Mario inherited both the presidency of the FIAP (the federation of partisans – starting with those of Justice and Freedombut also including i mazzinians eh Matteottini – that during the long years of the cold war they didn’t recognize themselves in the ANPI, an association linked to the Soviet Union; is the presidency of the De Amicis Club which Aniasi himself founded in the middle of 1968 in Milan in the presence of Pietro Nenni and Bettino Craxi to create a center of initiative and civic relations on the themes of reforming socialism, on the themes of the metropolitan development of Milan and on the most important questions of international politics .

This Federation and this Circle – together with the “Aldo Aniasi” Foundation – it was both the places and the political family with which Mario continued his political and civil commitment, even after the substantial disappearance of the Socialist Party in a constant weaving of initiatives in which generations have passed and in which memory and discussion on the present and perspectives have accompanied half a century of Milanese and Italian life.

FIAP today is chaired by Luca Aniasi and the Club is certainly destined to generate adequate developments for a city that is in great need of renewed public debate.

I really had a long friendship with him. Started in the early 70s, at the time I was dealing with human rights and the mayor Aniasi asked me to contribute to the organization of the conference of the representatives of the liberation movements of the Portuguese colonies who had chosen Milan to launch the international solidarity campaign in the decisive phase of their decolonization. I still keep a photograph of the mayor, flanked by Artali and me, with the representatives of those movements under the large and historic canvas by Pelizza da Volpedo (photograph which is part of the “Risorgimento” archive of the three African countries which became independent between 1974 and 1975).

Then the visits to Rome, because, after having been a member of parliament from 1972 to 1976, Artali has always maintained – even through managerial roles (he was, among other things, president of SME in the IRI group and in more recent years he has dealt with pharmaceutical company in the Sigma-Tau group) – relations with the “capital”, a topic which in the end somewhat articulates the position of the Milanese with regard to relations with Rome, between the perplexed by tradition and those who, after all, think that Italy is progressing on the need to understand each other between these “two capitals”.

And then, of course, the regularity of events at De Amicis, in which the personal relationships of a network that has not cultivated nostalgia but has always devoted itself to a critical and constructive look at the evolution of Milan city registered in the inescapable history of Italy and Europe.

In any case, the community from which Mario takes his leave at the start of 2023 has always recognized in him great vitality, a great sense of collective memory, a great weaving of relationships between generations to which even his personal family (his wife Bruna and children) he always contributed with kindness while Giorgio Cavalca supported Mario with friendship and managerial competence.