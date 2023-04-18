Home » “Leave the houses”, the scam circular in the doors of some condominiums: the police alarm
World

“Leave the houses”, the scam circular in the doors of some condominiums: the police alarm

by admin
“Leave the houses”, the scam circular in the doors of some condominiums: the police alarm

by gds.it – ​​24 seconds ago

A circular from the “Ministry of the Interior, Department of Public Security” inviting “non-residents” to leave their homes for some police checks appeared on the doors of several apartment buildings in many cities but…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: ««Leave your homes», the scam circular in the doors of some condominiums: the police alarm appeared 24 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Political instability, business confidence collapses, UK output falls at fastest rate since financial crisis

You may also like

Ukraine, breaking news. G7 ministers, whoever helps Moscow...

the requirements for submitting the application

Charles III authorizes (surprisingly) the souvenir photo with...

Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine | Info

Kara-Murza, the opponent sentenced to 25 years in...

Fastweb at the Associate Programs of the Luigi...

Sergey Lavrov on the conflict in Ukraine |...

War Ukraine Russia, the news. Putin visits military...

Daily horoscope for April 18, 2023 | Fun

She drove to the wrong house the owner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy