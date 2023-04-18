“Leave the houses”, the scam circular in the doors of some condominiums: the police alarm

by gds.it – ​​24 seconds ago

A circular from the “Ministry of the Interior, Department of Public Security” inviting “non-residents” to leave their homes for some police checks appeared on the doors of several apartment buildings in many cities but…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: ««Leave your homes», the scam circular in the doors of some condominiums: the police alarm appeared 24 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».