Leaving, my dream come true at the age of 50

Having worked for a long time in her native Bangladesh, in 2018 Sister Konica Costa was sent on a mission to Salvador de Bahia, a city afflicted by violence and drug dealing

Sister Konica Costa’s destiny was already written: she began attending the first Catholic schools in the district of Gazipur, in Bangladesh, at the age of five, accompanying her older sisters to class. From an early age she was used to living surrounded by sisters, having many aunts and cousins ​​already consecrated. But she did not expect that after 26 years of religious life in Bangladesh, in 2018 she would be sent to Brazil, first to Brasilia to learn the language, then to the diocese of Registro and finally to Salvador de Bahia, one of the most violent cities in the country located in the state of the same name.

“I took part in vocational Sundays, I did volunteer work and at least once a week I recited the rosary”, says the nun of the Missionaries of the Immaculate Conception. “I felt my devotion grow, but it still wasn’t enough. I was curious to discover new realities». Yet while Sr. Konica did not yet know at the time that she would join a missionary congregation, those around her did, and perhaps they had glimpsed her attachment to the Church. “When I was only 10, everyone bet that I would become a nun, even a Muslim teacher told me.” Today, at 54, Sister Konica smiles as she recalls these memories, but she sees in the gaze of friends and relatives “an indirect confirmation of God’s will”. While her older sister, Stephalika, had joined the Missionaries of Charity, a cousin of hers had chosen to consecrate herself among the nuns of PIME. “I wasn’t particularly attracted to the mission. All I knew was that the Missionaries of the Immaculate were foreign sisters, mostly from Italy», continues Sister Konica. But the personal meeting with some nuns of the Institute, who had come to visit the village together with her cousin, was decisive: «I immediately felt welcomed with love. Many join missionary congregations because they want to see the world; for me the important thing was to immediately feel treated like one of the family». Her uncle, who tutored her after her father’s death, already having a missionary daughter, allowed Konica to follow the sisters without hesitation. Arriving at the nuns’ home in Dhaka, the missionaries said she could stay with them. A proposal that became a definitive choice in 1992 when Sister Konica took her vows.

The mission outside the borders of one’s own country, however, still had to wait. She was immediately sent for a first experience in Rangpur, where the tribes live oraonan ethnic group that does not speak the Bangali my he khurukh and dedicated to the cult of Sarna Dhorum, also called “the religion of the sacred wood” because it venerates trees and nature. These were tribal groups that before then Sister Konica had only heard of. The older sisters recommended her to be a “first-class missionary” to better serve the local populations, but almost twenty years passed from that experience to the new mission.

For about a year, Sister Konica has been living in a recently established parish in Salvador de Bahia, in eastern Brazil. According to a survey conducted by the Brazilian online newspaper G1, which annually publishes an elaboration of government data called Monitor da Violência (monitoring of violence), for the fourth consecutive year Bahia is the State where the highest number of violent deaths has been recorded, calculated by counting intentional homicides, feminicides, robbery and injuries leading to death at a later date. In absolute terms, 5,124 people were killed in 2022 with an average of 427 homicides per month.

“More than 20 people were killed in the parish area in January and February alone, including some teenagers,” says the nun. These are armed clashes linked to drug dealing. “Almost all the families we visit trade or are addicted to drugs,” continues Sister Konica. “For young people it’s the easiest way to make money. Sometimes they tell us: “Give us a job”. It is very painful for us to see this situation, because it is true that drug dealing brings them a lot of money, but it also involves enormous risks and does not bring any happiness.

The state and the institutions are present only with police teams and prisons. “Most of the people here have a relative in prison. A while ago a mother of two was convicted of drug trafficking. After being released, she fell back into drug addiction and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. We take care of those who stay.”

Sister Konica and two other sisters visit the faithful of 11 communities scattered throughout the area. The parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe was created two years ago, so there is still no church in which to gather; but Sister Konica doesn’t seem to care too much: «It’s a new way of being Church in which people’s humanity is put first. We are the ones who go to the communities and not vice versa », he underlines. «At most, there may be a need for a place of reference to speak with the parish priest. We listen to the needs of the faithful by visiting them at home. And in any case, people often don’t come to Mass because they are afraid that the police will come and arrest suspects».

Sister Konica is not frightened by the level of violence: «I trust God – she confides -, He will take care of me, because something unpleasant can happen anywhere. But fortunately nuns and priests are still highly respected and are left in peace by the forces of order”. However, even religious must be careful: in the evening one cannot go out alone and their activities of visiting the poor, the elderly and the sick are not publicly promoted. Yet even so, without a church, working somewhat in the shadows, “we all feel part of a big family”.

“Only now – adds Sister Konica – do I understand why the Missionaries of the Immaculate Conception I had met in Bangladesh had fallen in love with the country and no longer wanted to return to Italy. When I returned to Bangladesh after the first three years of mission, friends and relatives asked me to stay. But now I feel that my place is here, in this part of the world».

BAHIA: CAPITAL OF VIOLENCE

Even if the number of homicides in Brazil in 2022 fell by 1% across the country, 40,800 violent deaths were still recorded, with a worrying increase of 6.4% in the last months of the year. Among the cities most affected by the violence is Salvador de Bahia, the capital of the state of the same name, with about 60 deaths for every 100,000 people, more than double the number recorded in Rio de Janeiro, based on 2015 data. Although violence has continued to decline in recent years, marking a positive trend, the issue behind the clashes with firearms has not been resolved: drug dealing. In the State of Bahia, mainly two rival gangs compete for control of the cities, the Comando de Paz and the Grupo de Perna, which began their activities by avenging the deaths of their members by hitting other prisoners or prison staff. Prisons are today an important recruiting center and a “safe” place to plan new operations. According to some experts, Bahia breathes the same atmosphere as São Paulo in the 1990s, when the homicide rate in some neighborhoods shot up to 100 people for every 100,000 inhabitants.