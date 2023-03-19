Migrants, gas, the situation of Christians in the Middle East: and of course that of your country for months on the verge of economic and institutional collapse. The interim Lebanese prime minister has an agenda full of points to discuss Najib Mikati brought to Rome for his meetings with Pope francesco and with the premier Giorgia Meloni. The emphasis on his position is important: for nine months Mikati has been leading a government in office only for current functions, as parliament has not been able to find an agreement after the May elections.