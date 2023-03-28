Home World Lebanon, France arms the repression of protests: many complaints, zero investigations
World

Lebanon, France arms the repression of protests: many complaints, zero investigations

by admin
Lebanon, France arms the repression of protests: many complaints, zero investigations

Omar suffered permanent damage to an eye hit by a gas canister tear gas on August 8, 2020 during a protest at Beirut. On the same day, Hussein nearly lost an eye to a rubber bullet. Since October 2019, Lebanon has been crossed by mass protests: against the economic crisis, against corruption, against impunity for those responsible for the massacre at the port of Beirut, against the lack of access to medical care and for other reasons as well.

In the report published by Amnesty International in mid-March on less lethal weapons become lethal, there is also room for the Lebanese situation: the reckless use of rubber and metal bullets and tear gas exploded from close range and aiming at the head, chest and back has caused at least three deaths and hundreds of wounded. The numerous complaints filed by the collectives of lawyers have yielded no result: no investigations.

But who is it that arms the repression of the Lebanese protests? There France. Il Crisis Evidence Lab di Amnesty International identified Sapl Gomm-Cogne rubber bullets, Nobel Sport Sécurité MP7, Alsetex CM4 and CM6 tear gas canisters, twelve Alsetex Land Cougar launchers designed to be mounted on military vehicles; Alsetex Chouka and Cougar grenade launchers and Arquus Sherpa armored vehicles.

The laws in force in France on the export of arms allow their transfer to security forces of states that violate human rights. Amnesty International and dozens of other human rights organizations have been calling for a long time an international treaty which bans the production and trade of weapons and equipment intrinsically capable of causing violations of human rights.

See also  Accused of being a spy in Turkey for Italy and Spain, he faces 20 years in prison

Next article

Israel, thousands take to the streets against the justice reform. Choirs and flags, images from Tel Aviv

next

You may also like

The EU confirms the stop to internal combustion...

Arrived in Ukraine 18 German tanks

Germany, 24-hour strike by airports, trains and buses

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s mother | Entertainment

North Korea has launched two missiles towards the...

objective to improve the road system in the...

North Korea, new test with a nuclear submarine...

Average exchange rate of the euro March 28,...

Biden on school shooting | Info

Qatar Airways makes maiden flight to Beijing Daxing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy