Omar suffered permanent damage to an eye hit by a gas canister tear gas on August 8, 2020 during a protest at Beirut. On the same day, Hussein nearly lost an eye to a rubber bullet. Since October 2019, Lebanon has been crossed by mass protests: against the economic crisis, against corruption, against impunity for those responsible for the massacre at the port of Beirut, against the lack of access to medical care and for other reasons as well.

In the report published by Amnesty International in mid-March on less lethal weapons become lethal, there is also room for the Lebanese situation: the reckless use of rubber and metal bullets and tear gas exploded from close range and aiming at the head, chest and back has caused at least three deaths and hundreds of wounded. The numerous complaints filed by the collectives of lawyers have yielded no result: no investigations.

But who is it that arms the repression of the Lebanese protests? There France. Il Crisis Evidence Lab di Amnesty International identified Sapl Gomm-Cogne rubber bullets, Nobel Sport Sécurité MP7, Alsetex CM4 and CM6 tear gas canisters, twelve Alsetex Land Cougar launchers designed to be mounted on military vehicles; Alsetex Chouka and Cougar grenade launchers and Arquus Sherpa armored vehicles.

The laws in force in France on the export of arms allow their transfer to security forces of states that violate human rights. Amnesty International and dozens of other human rights organizations have been calling for a long time an international treaty which bans the production and trade of weapons and equipment intrinsically capable of causing violations of human rights.