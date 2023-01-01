The general secretary of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, is ill and according to some sources he was hospitalized in intensive care. But his real health conditions are a yellow: citing sources from Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, the Jerusalem Post writes that Nasrallah suffered a second stroke. The news came after Nasrallah canceled a speech scheduled for Friday.

Hezbollah’s version is different: it announced through its affiliated media that the leader was unable to speak well due to flu.

The source of the news of the possible stroke taken from Jerusalem Post instead it would be the controversial Saudi journalist Hussein al-Gawi, according to whom Nasrallah actually suffered a second stroke and not the flu: he would have been hospitalized in the Great Prophet Hospital in Beirut. Other sources instead report that the flu would be a severe form of Covid.