LeBron James and the Lakers play against Jokic | Sports

We will have a new NBA champion because the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated Golden State from the playoffs!

Source: Profimedia

They fell out NBA champions! Los Angeles Lakers su wonili Golden State in the sixth game of the playoff series 122:101 and thus they reached the final of the West, where they will meet with Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. Last time he brought them victory Lonnie Walker, and this time there was no answer for LeBron James and Austin Reeves.

LeBron just missed a triple-double as he finished the match with 30 points and 9 rebounds and assists, while Austin Reeves had 23 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, DiAngelo Russell had 19 points, while Anthony Davis with 17 points managed to reach 20 jumps! Steph Curry, on the other hand, had 32 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, but apart from him and Kevon Looney with 9 points and 18 rebounds, no one was in a good enough mood. First of all, the bad games of Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson eliminated Golden State from the playoffs.

In the second match of the evening Mosque managed to win New York Knicks 96:92 and thus became the first team from the East to enter the finals. It was also 4:2 in the end of that series. Two very defensive-oriented teams played an uncertain match, and Jalen Branson’s fantastic game, which scored 41 points, was not enough for the Nicks. Julius Randle contributed a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, but Miami was in more of a mood. Jimi Butler scored 24, Bam Adebayo scored 23, and Max Strus scored 14 points, and Nikola Jovic’s team advanced to the conference finals.

Now in the West, Nikola Jokić’s clash with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Denver Nuggets awaits us, and in the East, the better of the seventh game between Boston and Philadelphia will play against Miami.