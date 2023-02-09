Home World Lebron James broke an NBA record
World

Lebron James broke an NBA record

by admin
Lebron James broke an NBA record

LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Wednesday. The 38-year-old LA Lakers star did just that after scoring 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I feel like I’m the best basketball player to ever play the game,” LeBron James said, according to Sports Center, just before the game that helped make NBA history for good.

LeBron James broke, after 39 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points scored in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. Lebron reached the milestone of 38,390 points scored for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Top 10 scorers in NBA history:

  1. LeBron James – 38.390
  2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 38,387
  3. Karl Malone – 36.928
  4. Kobe Bryant – 33.643
  5. Michael Jordan – 32.292
  6. Dirk Nowitzki – 31.560
  7. Wilt Chamberlain – 31.419
  8. Shaquille O`Neil – 28.596
  9. Carmelo Anthony – 28.289
  10. Moses Malone – 27.409

“LeBron’s career is that of a player who dominated this game. He had the strength and talent to enter this league and had an impact that lasted 20 years. We have to give him our credit for his resilience and how he dominates the game,” Abdul-Jabbar told TNT.

Sursa foto: sports illustrated

See also  Huang Lichen: U.S. sanctions on Russia escalate, gold rises close to historical highs - Sina.cn

You may also like

Dear recruiters, the CV does not make the...

Ozempik for weight loss | Magazine

How to take nature shots. – The world...

the handshake with Prime Minister Sunak- Corriere TV

Pope at Audience: Thank God for allowing me...

Criticism of “Fantasía”, the new long duration of...

MONDOCANE: ITALY – UKRAINE – SERBIA – WORLD...

Vodafone, here are the first cities covered with...

The expected military parade in North Korea

Zelensky’s European tour between the UK, France and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy