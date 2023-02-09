LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Wednesday. The 38-year-old LA Lakers star did just that after scoring 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I feel like I’m the best basketball player to ever play the game,” LeBron James said, according to Sports Center, just before the game that helped make NBA history for good.

LeBron James broke, after 39 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points scored in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. Lebron reached the milestone of 38,390 points scored for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Top 10 scorers in NBA history:

LeBron James – 38.390 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 38,387 Karl Malone – 36.928 Kobe Bryant – 33.643 Michael Jordan – 32.292 Dirk Nowitzki – 31.560 Wilt Chamberlain – 31.419 Shaquille O`Neil – 28.596 Carmelo Anthony – 28.289 Moses Malone – 27.409

“LeBron’s career is that of a player who dominated this game. He had the strength and talent to enter this league and had an impact that lasted 20 years. We have to give him our credit for his resilience and how he dominates the game,” Abdul-Jabbar told TNT.

Sursa foto: sports illustrated