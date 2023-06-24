Home » LeBron James is building a house in Beverly Hills | Sport
World

by admin
LeBron James decided to tear down the mansion in Beverly Hills and build a new house there.

Source: Profimedia

LeBron James (39) is building himself a dream house. He waited two years to get all the necessary construction permits and then he did demolished the mansion in Beverly Hills that he bought in 2020 for 35 million euros. He completely “razed the ground” to start building a new home.

According to information from the American media, shortly after he bought the villa, the “king” wanted to remodel it and build something new, but he could not do it right away. He submitted all the necessary requests and waited. After two years, all the necessary papers arrived, and the excavators that destroyed everything arrived right away.

The famous actress Katharine Hepburn, who holds the record for winning the most “Oscars” for a female role, once lived in this villa. In that large villa, there used to be four large bedrooms, eight bathrooms and as many as seven fireplaces. Now all that has been demolished and something new will be built. During that time, LeBron is making plans with the Los Angeles Lakers to create a new team and attack the NBA title.


