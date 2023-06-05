LeBron James is moving to the Dallas Mavericks | Sports

This would shake the whole league!

Source: Profimedia

American well-informed journalist Sham Sharania announced that Dallas point guard Kyrie Irving has made contact with Lebron James to see if “The King” would go to the Mavericks. The famous playmaker won the NBA title with James while they played together in Cleveland, and this summer he is a free agent and could leave Texas, although apparently he is “bitten” to stay and make the team as strong as possible.

“There have been a lot of rumors that Kyrie might go to the Lakers and join the Los Angeles team there. Sources tell me that Kyrie actually asked James to come to Dallas. He’s trying to see if LeBron would go to Mavericks. Although we still don’t know if Kyri will sign, but Luka, Kyri and LeBron… It’s a super team.” said a well-known journalist.

Dallas had a disastrous run last season and didn’t even make the playoffs just a year after playing in the Western Conference playoff finals. On the other hand, the Lakers reached the finals of the West through the play-offs and were “cleaned up” in the series against Denver. If this rumor turns out to be true, it would be more than interesting to see a team with three such dominant players try to attack the title and bring it back to the Mavericks. The first and only time she entered the club’s showcases was in 2011, when Dirk Nowitzki shone in the final series against LeBron’s Miami.