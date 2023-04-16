Home » Lecce 1-1 Sampdoria: goals and highlights from the Serie A match
Lecce 1-1 Sampdoria: goals and highlights from the Serie A match

Lecce 1-1 Sampdoria: goals and highlights from the Serie A match

The salvation challenge of the Via del Mare ends in a draw. Umtiti immediately closes the lead, Ravaglia saves from Blin and Ceesay, but the attacker signs the 1-0 on the half hour. Before the half-time Gallo went one step away from an encore, Jesé came on in the second half and scored the equalizer fifteen minutes from the end. One point each for Lecce and Samp that does little to move the standings

