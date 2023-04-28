Lecce-Udinese 1-0 | Trial dull: Strefezza leads the Salento to victory

Atmosphere of great occasions this evening in a Via del Mare ready to push their favorites. After the 4-0 in the first leg the bianconeri they show up without Beto and Success , remained in Udine due to injury. After a fairly balanced first half however, Udogie’s ingenuous intervention gives the Salentini the penalty, then transformed in an excellent way by Strefezza . Too much discontinuity of results for the Friulians who once again approach the match with the wrong attitude.

First half made up of duels in the middle of the pitch and throw-in actions. Certainly Lecce is better, able to exploit the indecisions in the construction of the Friulians. Udinese’s first chance in the 27th minute: great personal action by Pereyra who with a serpentine frees himself in the penalty area and serves Ehizibue at the far post. The Juventus full-back gets there, but kicks at Gallo who rejects the dangerous attempt. Incredible opportunity in the 41st minute again for the Friulians: they pounce on a dirty ball Lovric who tries the Eurogol in an overhead kick. Great response from Falcone. Let’s not waste time and let’s move on to the second fraction <<