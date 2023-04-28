Lecce-Udinese / Baroni: “A victory that the team deserved for a long time”

Sottil’s team loses again and says goodbye to the European dream. Here are the words of coach Marco Baroni in the post match of the Via del Mare

Another defeat for the Bianconeri. The team led by Andrea Sottil the fluctuating trend continues, still making a mistake in the mental approach to the race. Now we need to take a step back and be able to understand what went wrong in this championship match. Let’s go see all the latest on the team and above all we can’t miss the words of the opposing coach after the game. A match fought and full of pitfalls, from all points of view. Here they are statements Of Marco Baroni to the microphones of Dazn.

“The team is doing well right now. Even when the results didn’t arrive, we showed that we can be able to play evenly with everyone.. The boys deserved the applause of their audience after a long time where we couldn’t gather. We have to conclude the final rush in the best possible way. The team is alive and present and he will play it to the end”.

“Even in the dark period there was a constant that was the performance growth of the team. We had a great holding game today physical and mental. All fundamental components that will make us grow in the future. I always ask the boys to play as they know how. It will be an honor for us to go and play for Juventus, because every game is an opportunity to be seized upon.”

The French Central — See also The Battle for Chips: Multiple Interpretations of China's Acquisition of 200mm Fabs in the UK-BBC News “Hjulmand? I don’t like naming names. The whole group deserves applause. Even Colombo who maybe didn’t shine today, but we support him because he is a boy with important qualities. Those who entered did well too. Udinese is making a important job. I wish him the best for the future“. Staying on the subject of the game. Don’t lose all the marks awarded this afternoon <<

April 28, 2023 (change April 28, 2023 | 21:09)

