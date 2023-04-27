Lecce-Udinese / Baroni: “Colombo can be a starter, he’s recovered”

The press conference of the Giallorossi coach Marco Baroni has just ended. Here’s how he presented tomorrow night’s championship match

The yellow and red coach Marco Baroni had his say in view of the next championship match. Tomorrow evening we will take to the Via del Mare field in Lecce for a fundamental match against Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. Both teams need the three points and above all the victory. Lecce needs this success to be able to move away from the very hot spots of the standings, while Udinese with a victory would take them to eighth place in the standings. Let’s not waste any more time and go read right away the statements of the master who directs the Apulian team.

“We miss just a month to write one of the most important pages of the Lecce history. Tomorrow’s match is precisely one of those matches that mark the path of a team”. Baroni is confident and knows very well that tomorrow night’s match cannot be made a mistake for any reason. The risk is precisely that of being sucked into the last three places of the general classification. The coach then continued: “We have to play from Lecce with attention, spirit and determination. We mustn’t look behind, but only ahead and at our performance”. The coach’s words aim in every way to boost a not exactly happy environment. In the meantime, there is also good news for the Giallorossi fans.

The return of Columbus — "Yes, may be an option. Now he has recovered, as well as the whole team who are doing well". These words certainly give even more confidence in view of the match, given that one of the most important players for the team will be able to have his say. For a centre-forward who returns, there are two defenders who will remain in the pits. The coach confirmed in the conference that Pongracic and Pezzella will not be in the match. Quickly changing the subject, but staying connected on the match. Don't miss all the statements from coach Andrea Sottil. Here is the conference of the Juventus coach

April 27 – 1.56pm

