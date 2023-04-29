Lecce-Udinese / Ehizibue: “Focus immediately on the match against Napoli”

Udinese finished their thirty-second matchday of the championship yesterday. Do not miss the point of the situation made by outside Ehizibue

Juventus defender Kingsley Ehizibue had his say after last night’s match against Marco Baroni’s Lecce. A heavy defeat that is absolutely not good for both the standings and the morale of the team led by Andrea Sottil. Now we need to keep working to hope we can get something more in view of the next few days. The next match will be against Napoli who will probably be crowned champions of Italy, but Udinese can now only win. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s read all the statements of the Nigerian footballer at the end of last night’s match.

“We have lost too many easy ballsboth me and at a general level”. Kingsley was clear from the start and also embraced the comment of coach Andrea Sottil. For both, the main problem was the many turnovers that made the difference at the end of the match. We must continue to work and above all to remember that the championship isn’t over yet, so you can’t give up like you did last night. Kingsley also had his say in view of the next matches: “We have to think about the next gamesconcentrate now for the match against Napoli”. The match against the Azzurri will be fundamental and we need a good performance in front of our own fans.

We have to keep improving — "I've improved it's truebut even today there were two or three occasions in which I didn't defend well". An Ehizibue who wants to keep improving in order to be able to take a definitive place as a protagonist on the right wing. It won't be easy to move up the level, but it's really the ex Cologne who is demonstrating his skills to everyone. Having arrived on tiptoe, he is now ready to take on an important stage.

