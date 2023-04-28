Home » Lecce-Udinese / Sottil’s disappointment: “Conference difficult target”
World

Lecce-Udinese / Sottil’s disappointment: “Conference difficult target”

by admin
Lecce-Udinese / Sottil’s disappointment: “Conference difficult target”

The Juventus coach Andrea Sottil spoke at the end of the meeting. Here are his statements at the end of this searing defeat

At the end of the championship match between Udinese and Marco Baroni’s Lecce the technician had his say of the Juventus team. Andrea Sottil spoke of a match that was anything but pleasant to comment on. Today the Friulians have never entered the playing field with conviction and consequently we have to accept a defeat that is not pleasant. Lecce, however, deserved the victory in the ninety minutes thanks to a show of great stubbornness. Now don’t miss all the statements of the Sottil technician. Here are his words.

He had asked his team for a perfect mental approach. He expected a difficult match, but it didn’t go as he hoped.

We’ve often seen her waving at the defense, asking to raise the team. Did you want a higher Udinese?

The end of the year goal

In the pre-match the director Marino spoke. Udinese’s path remains undeniable in today’s defeat. He told us about a goal which is the Conference. Do you think there is this chance?

April 28 – 8.55pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Turkish parliament approves Finland's NATO membership | Political News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

The “serial” sperm donor arrested by the Hague...

The OFF! by Keith Morris announce concert in...

Leopard 2 in action in Sardinia: the great...

Duško Ivanovic about Zadar and Real – Partizan...

Vlade Đurović on Partizan – Real Madrid |...

«Como can aspire to the playoffs, for Palermo...

Palermo, autistic boy who disappeared in the Quattro...

Cartier opens its new boutique at Shopping Cidade...

35th Bienal de São Paulo starts on September...

Lecce-Udinese / Baroni: “A victory that the team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy