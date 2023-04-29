Lecce-Udinese / The official formations: Beto in the grandstand! There is Nesto from 1′

Here are the choices of the two technicians in view of the kick-off. Udinese is looking for a success and Lecce for points for salvation

All ready for the away match in Lecce. Now the team has to stay intensely focused until kick-off which was scheduled for 18 e 30. In the meantime, all the latest news from the two coaches cannot be missed. The official formations have come out and it’s already time to go and see who will take to the Via del Mare lawn. Here’s what they are the 22 protagonists who will fight to find important points for your goals.

Lecce (4-3-3): Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Federico Baschirotto, Samuel Umtiti, Antonino Gallo; Remi Oudin, Morten Hjulmand, Alexis Blin; Gabriel Strefezza, Lorenzo Colombo, Federico Di Francesco. Coach: Marco Baroni

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Sandi Lovric, Walace, Lazar Samardzic, Destiny Udogie; Roberto Pereyra; Nestorovsky. Coach: Andrea Sottil.

The choices of the two technicians — Udinese it has very little to change compared to the kick-off of the match against Cremonese. The only changes compared to last Sunday’s victory are the return of Pereyra in place of Success as an attacking midfielder and the starting shirt for Nestorovsky.Beto he suffered a lumbago and won’t even be on the bench. Leccehowever, has opted to send on the field from 1′ Lorenzo Colombo who will take the place of the Gambian Ceesay. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the words spoken by Juventus coach Andrea Sottil at the press conference. Here’s how the former Ascoli presented the match. The statements of the coach << See also Tunisia, President Saied's punch also on journalists. Radio director arrested

April 28, 2023 (change April 28, 2023 | 17:42)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

