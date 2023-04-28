Lecce-Udinese / The probable formations: the only doubt remains the attack

Here are the probable formations in view of the kick-off. Udinese is looking for a success and Lecce for points for salvation

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Just yesterday afternoon the departure for Lecce took place. Now the team has to stay intensely focused until kick-off which was scheduled for 18 e 30 . In the meantime, all the latest news from the two coaches cannot be missed. The official formations will not be known before late afternoon, but we can already provide all our readers with the probable ones. Here’s what they might be the 22 who will fight at the Via del Mare to find important points for your goals.

All ballots

Udinese (at the moment) it has very little to change in view of the kick-off. The choices for the coach are almost mandatory and consequently no big surprises are expected from here until the official formations. The only chance he has to change from the last match is the role of second striker. There are very few chances, but Florian Thauvin could be put on the field from the first minute to seek redemption after a first part of experience in black and white to forget. Leccehowever, has several doubts to fix. The most important is certainly what concerns the first point. At the moment Lorenzo Colombo should start from the beginning, but until the end it will be a real challenge with the other centre-forward, the Gambian Ceesay. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the words spoken by Juventus coach Andrea Sottil at the press conference. Here’s how the former Ascoli presented the match. The statements of the coach <<