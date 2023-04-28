Lecce-Udinese / The top and the flop of the match: Destiny Udogie disaster

The match on the Via del Mare between Marco Baroni’s Lecce and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese ended a few minutes ago. Here is the top and the flop

Udinese concluded the thirty-second matchday of his season. Today against Lecce came a test that must be forgotten as soon as possible. Surely the team has been influenced by the myriad of absences. Today, however, the Apulians entered the field much better and overall they largely deserved the final victory. For the bianconeri, all that remains is to get back together in view of next week’s match against Napoli, the probable champion of Italy. Before you start thinking about your next commitments, don’t miss out the top and the flop of this match championship. Here’s who surprised and above all who disappointed during the match played at Via del Mare in Lecce.

The top of the day it cannot be assigned to any black and white player. The best have barely played enough games and as a result a player from the opposing team will be awarded for this matchday. There was only one king in midfield, we’re talking about the Norwegian Morten Hjulmand. From the first to the last minute he was a real ball cannibal in the middle of the field and most of the Apulian actions start from his feet. A footballer with truly incredible qualities who could also start dreaming of a big European or our championship. Now let’s move on to the worst on the playing field.

The flop of the day — Without a doubt the footballer who disappointed all expectations is the Italian exterior Destiny Udogie. From the first minutes he was distracted and above all superficial. The worst damage of his match is without a doubt the penalty awarded on a far ball intervention. A real naivety for the boy owned by Tottenham. Much more is expected from him over the next few races even if he seems to already have his head in London.

