Leclerc and Sainz flop, Verstappen triumphs

The editorial staff Sunday 9 July 2023, 17:29

SILVERSTONE – Race to forget for the Ferrarithat of the British Grand Prixeleventh round of the F1 world championship. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainzin fact, they never shine in terms of performance and don’t find the feeling with the SF-23, finishing respectively in ninth and tenth place, therefore on the edge of the points zone. To win the race is the usual Max VerstappenWhile Lando Norris celebrates a magnificent second place in front of his compatriot Lewis Hamiltonalso author of an excellent comeback performance.

Returning to the Ferraris, Leclerc did not find the performance with the medium tires and was called to an early pit stop, but with the hard tires the situation did not improve: the second stop relegated him to the margins of the points zone. For Sainz, on the other hand, the moment of I overtake immediately from Sergio Perezin which it was also slipped in sequence by Alexander Albon and Leclerc himself.

F1 Silverstone, order of arrival

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Lando Norris (McLaren) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) George Russell (Mercedes) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Alexander Albon (Williams) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Logan Sargeant (Williams) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)

OUT

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

